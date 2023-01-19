Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Chooses Priyanka Over Nimrit For Ticket To Finale Week, Social Media Calls Him 'Mastermind'

Bigg Boss 16 house continues to surprise its fans outside the house. In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, housemates could be seen indulging head on in the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task. But seems like ‘Bigg Boss 2 Marathi’ winner Shiv Thakare brought in a big twist to the ongoing task.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare was given the chance to choose between his friend, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as to whom he would want to give the ticket to finale week. While everyone assumed it would be his friend Nimrit, Shiv surprised the entire house as well as the viewers after he picked Priyanka over Nimrit.

While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was a captain of the house, she was already given a ticket to finale without conducting a task and was also immune from nominations as Bigg Boss did mention that all contestants will get a chance to compete for the ticket to finale and steal it from Nimrit.

But in the latest episode, Bigg Boss asked the contestants who deserved the ticket to the finale instead of Nimrit.

While MC Stan chose his best friend Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will give her name along with Shiv's. In a change of plot, Shiv picked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over Nimrit and said, "Doosra naam mera Priyanka. Strong personality lagti hai pehele din se.”

While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary found it as unexpected as everyone else, she bursted out laughing. To this, an agitated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, "Jo hass rahe hain naa log, yeh bhi yahi hain main bhi.”

Meanwhile, a huge showdown happened between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, where the duo were seen questioning each other’s character and saying ugly things. Tina Datta also called out Shalin Bhanot for not being able to respect the dignity of his ex-wife.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV and Voot app.