Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Beats Sidharth Shukla’s THIS Record Ahead Of Grand Finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be airing today, on February 12, 2023. The show’s winner will be declared today amongst its top 5 finalists; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.

Just hours before the grand finale, Shiv Thakare has created a new record that was previously held by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 16 finalist’s journey video was reportedly 23 minutes-long, surpassing the duration of any other contestant in the history of Bigg Boss.

According to reports, Sidharth Shukla held the record for the longest journey video ever with 20 minutes, but with 23 minutes, Shiv Thakare has created a record of his own.

One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare is touted by many to win the show this season. The actor has already won Bigg Boss Season 2 in Marathi and has been dreaming of winning the Hindi version for years.

Several celebrities have extended their support for Shiv Thakare to win this season. Recently, Rannvijay Singha took to his Twitter account to tweet, “Mera,aapka & hum sabka pyaara Shiv Top 5 mai hai.Maine shiv ki journey shuru se dekhi hai from the time of roadies,shiv Big Boss 16 ka deserving winner hai,ye Dil ka banda hai,honest hai.He played with http://dignity.Support shiv thakare.”

Ex-Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula too asked his fans to support and make Shiv Thakare the winner. “Guys keep Voting for #ShivThakare and make him win #BB16," read his tweet.

Meanwhile, fans of Shiv Thakare have turned up in massive numbers on social media platforms to extend their support to the actor. Fans have been trending ‘#VijayiBhavaShivThakare’ and ‘ShivThakareForTheWin’ on Twitter.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be airing today and will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The show will also have special performances from ex-contestants including Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer.