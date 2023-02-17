Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Shoot Together For THIS Project Soon

Bigg Boss 16 ended this Sunday, with Pune-based rapper being declared the winner of the show. Fan favorites Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were announced as the first and second runner-up respectively.

One of the most popular contestants on the show, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared the closest bond on Bigg Boss 16. Fans fondly called the duo as ‘ShivRit’. While their fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo to be seen together soon, reports indicate that Shiv and Nimrit have signed a project together.

According to an insider news account of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will soon be seen together in a music video. The tweet read, “BREAKING! #ShivThakare and #NimritKaurAhluwalia to be seen together in a music video. They will be shooting for a music video soon.”

BREAKING! #ShivThakare and #NimritKaurAhluwalia to be seen together in a music video. They will be shooting for a music video soon. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 16, 2023

As soon as the news of Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia featuring in a project came, fans started flooding social media platforms with their excitement. One user wrote, “WE ADORE SHIVRIT @ShivThakare9 n @NimritAhluwalia #ShivRit Thats great new so exited to see both of them on screen chemistry. We saw there pure friendship chemistry on show. Now time to see on screen chemistry.”

Another user wrote, “Like all other bonds of Shiv I love #Shivrit too A beautiful bond of friendship emotions loyality n laughter Hope this stays like this. Shiv is a good friend and so is Nimrit @ShivThakare9 @NimritAhluwalia WE ADORE SHIVRIT.”

“Pata tha yehi hone wala hain humare saath... Anyways will always support #ShivThakare in all his projects Only Shiv matters ❤️ #BB16,” another tweet read.

Shiv Thakare lost to friend MC Stan in the Bigg Boss 16 finale. Talking about the same, the reality star said in an interview with Indian Express, “I believe in fate and this wasn’t meant to happen. Honestly, I am very happy and proud not just about myself but also Stan. Honestly, my only aim to be on the show was to go back home with a little more than what I had. I think I am taking back so much more.”