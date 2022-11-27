Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Labels Bigg Boss Contestants 'Fake' In His Upcoming Qawwali Performance|Watch

Shekhar Suman is all set to make his appearance in the Bigg Boss 16 house with his amazing Qawwali performance. In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16 shared by ColorsTV, the singer and actor are seen singing for the contestants.

As he gave his qawwali performance, the singer is seen using the lines taken from the controversies of the Bigg Boss 16 inmates where he further goes and terms the contestants 'fake.' The contestants were seen enjoying their part where Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, and Priyanka Chahar were not able to process the lyrics and were seen clapping and cheering.

In the recently released clip by ColorsTV, Shekhar Suman is seen sitting and sitting on a small stage with a few musicians in the background, where the song lyrics were, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein, sab dikhte nek hain, andar jo jhanko toh, har koi fake hai". The singer also quoted the lines,"Jhagde mein yeh log seedha gaali pe aate hain."

The reactions of the inmates were also seen in the promo where Priyanka Chahar, Tina Datta, and Shiv Thakre were seen laughing and clapping, whereas Tina Datta also covered her face because of the consistent jokes. Meanwhile, Archana Gautam was seen standing up for the singer and praising him loudly.

Shekhar Suman also commented on the topic of 'hygiene' mocking Tina Datta, as earlier in the episodes she was seen criticizing Archana Gautam for not keeping her room clean, where Tina's room was equally termed as 'messy' by the other inmates.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, a serious confrontation between Sumbul's father and the parents of Tinna Datta and Shalin Bhanot was seen, where host Salman Khan had to intervene and discuss the statements made by Sumbul's father about Shalin and Tina on the show.

After hearing the father-daughter conversation, Shalin Bhanot was seen screaming at Sumbul for tarnishing his and Tina's reputation on screen. Bigg Boss 16 airs daily on ColorTV at 10:00 PM and is also available on the Voot app.