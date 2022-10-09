Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Joins Salman Khan's Show But Here's A Twist | Watch Promo

BIGG BOSS is becoming more and more interesting this season and the contestants will have to get ready to face new challenges. Shekhar Suman is all set to join Bigg Boss, but here's a twist. He will not go inside the Bigg Boss house as a contestant, but he will reveal some truth about the contestants on Sunday.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram page of the Colors tv channel wrote, "Kal raat, Move and Shake with Shekhar Suman mein utrenge sabhi contestants ke chehre se naqaab. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The details about what Shekhar Suman will do inside the Bigg Boss house are not revealed yet. As per the reports, the actor-host-comedian will play games and roast the contestants.

Talking about joining Bigg Boss, Shekhar said that he will be a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to the housemates. "Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and the fans look forward to the evenings packed with entertainment. Joining hands with the show is great fun and it gives me an insight into why it has enjoyed unbeaten success for 15 years. The theme ‘Game badlega, kyunki BIGG BOSS ab khud khelega’ stands true in every sense. I’m thrilled about ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’. Through this interactive element, I will be a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to the housemates. The show will also give viewers the chance to know the contestants they’re rooting for. Season 16 of Bigg Boss rides on a host of new twists and one of them is this special segment in the much coveted show,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the shanivaar ka vaar episode, none of the contestants was eliminated from the show. Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta joined Salman Khan to promote their film 'Goodbye'. Salman introduces the contestants to Rashmika and Neena Gupta and they reveal that Abdu is their favourite contestant. Later, the trio danced to Rashmika's iconic song 'Sami Sami' as well.

The contestants in Bigg Boss 16 are Tinaa Dutta, Sreejita De, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur, Many Singh, among others.