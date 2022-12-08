Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill To Join Salman Khan In 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Episode | Report

SHEHNAAZ Gill has been ruling the heart of the audience ever since the actress participated in Bigg Boss. Even though Shehnaaz did not win, she was a winner for her her fans. According to recent reports, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to be a part of Bigg Boss but not as a contestants.

According to a report by Times Of India, Shehnaaz will join Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She will be accompanied by MTV Hustle 2 winner MC Square to promote their new song 'Ghani Syaani'.

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Shehnaaz wrote, "Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, recently, Shehnaaz was honoured at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards 2022. At the award ceremony, she made her fans emotional after thanking the late actor Sidharth Shukla in her speech.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and grew closer. Sidharth passed away in 2021 after suffering a heart attack.

“I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing in me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," Shehnaaz said in her speech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', along with Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, along with Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The movie will release on Eid 2023.

As per the reports, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's female-centric film helmed by Rhea Kapoor. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying in Times of India.

The movie will reportedly be directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani.