Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Special Video Message For Sajid Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was away from the limelight for 4 years, has entered Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. He talked about participating in the show, but there was a special message for him as well. Former Bigg Boss and one of the most loved contestants Shehnaaz Gill gave a special message to Sajid Khan.

Shehnaaz wished Sajid good luck and called him her brother as well.

Such a cute interaction !

Sajid about shehnaaz - she will be a big star such a pyaari girl#ShehnaazGill

Shehnaaz 1M Twitter Fam

pic.twitter.com/OpdjhpL7uX — SHEHNAAZ CANADIAN FC|(Fan Boy) (@shehnaazian18) October 1, 2022

Sajid said that Shehnaaz is a very sweet girl and will be very successful in life. While talking to Salman, Sajid talks about getting humbled in the house. Meanwhile, Salman revealed that he and Sajid were the students of Sajid's aunt.

Introducing Sajid Khan, the official Instagram page of Colors tv channel wrote, "Lekar apne saath entertainment ki saugaat, aaye hai Sajid Khan! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai." Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."

“The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," Salman added.

Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik and rapper MC Stan entered the Bigg Boss house. Imlie star Sumbul Touqee and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig made a grand entry in the show as well. Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are also the contestants in Bigg Boss season 16. MLA-model and actor Archana Gautam also entered the show.