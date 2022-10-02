Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Express Disappointment After She Supported Sajid Khan

BIGG BOSS is back with its 16th season and all the contestants are inside the Bigg Boss house now. Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was away from the limelight for 4 years, also entered the show as a contestant. He also received support from the former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill who said, "My support is with you, rock it, brother.” Talking about Sajid Khan's absence from the film industry, the filmmaker had been accused of sexual misconduct in 2018 by several female colleagues. Later, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) barred him from directing films.

Such a cute interaction !

Sajid about shehnaaz - she will be a big star such a pyaari girl#ShehnaazGill

Shehnaaz 1M Twitter Fam

pic.twitter.com/OpdjhpL7uX — SHEHNAAZ CANADIAN FC|(Fan Boy) (@shehnaazian18) October 1, 2022

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan showed Shehnaaz Gill's special message for Sajid. In the video, she said, "Hi Sajid Bhai, you are going inside the Bigg Boss house and I am very happy for you. The way you have always made the audience laugh on television and through your scripts, just go all out in the reality show also. Just spread smiles and please do not fight with anyone. Just entertain everyone and be real. My support is with you, rock it, brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However, many fans were not happy with Shehnaaz Gill supporting Sajid on Bigg Boss. Some fans expressed their disappointment with Shehnaaz supporting Sajid, whereas, many fans supported her as well.

Personally I think that @ColorsTV #BiggBoss16 they got #SajidKhan to gain some more publicity or there is some jhol I don't think sajid Is contestant but let's see yeh toh waqt he batayega #SalmanKhan #SidNaaz #bhaijaan — Arbaaz (@Arbaaz31910704) October 2, 2022

Such a cute interaction !

Sajid about shehnaaz - she will be a big star such a pyaari girl#ShehnaazGill

Shehnaaz 1M Twitter Fam

pic.twitter.com/OpdjhpL7uX — SHEHNAAZ CANADIAN FC|(Fan Boy) (@shehnaazian18) October 1, 2022

I love #ShehnaazGiIl ❤ but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame 😡 — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) October 2, 2022

The lowest point of today’s premiere was Shehnaaz Gill coming out in full support of #SajidKhan.

Extremely disappointing! 👎🏻#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about his credit being taken away from him, Sajid said, "Till the night (when he was accused of harassment) I was working on the film and in the morning I was out of the film. My credit on the film was taken away from me.”

Apart from Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, rapper MC Stan, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig, Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MLA-model and actor Archana Gautam are also the contestants of Bigg Boss season 16. This year, the theme of Bigg Boss is 'circus'. Meanwhile, Salman Khan teased the fans to 'expect the unexpected' while talking about Bigg Boss new season.