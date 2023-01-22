Bigg Boss 16: Shalin, Tina Or Soundarya? Salman Khan Asks Contestants To Decide Who Will Get Evicted

Bigg Boss Season 16 is heading towards its finale and the show is becoming more and more interesting now. The contestants are trying their best to win this game and the audience is also hooked to their screens due to the drama going on inside the house. In the latest promo, Salman Khan gave the power to the contestants to evict one of the nominated contestants.

Sharing the promo, Colors tv wrote, "#RavivaarKaVaar mein, kise ghar se beghar karne ka nirnay lenge gharwaale?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Priyanka takes Soundarya's name, whereas, MC Stan takes Shalin's name and Shiv takes Tina's name. This led to an argument between all the contestants and Archana becomes emotional as she is close to Soundarya.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Soundarya will get eliminated from the game. The viewers have to wait till the Ravivaar Ka Vaar episode to find out.

In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Tina and Shalin for their dirty game. He first scolded Tina for questioning Tina's character. Salman scolds Shalin and says, "'Ek se ek nikli toh dusre ke paas chipki (you leave one person and get closer to another)', what kind of language is this?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

To this, Shalin replied, "One line". He further added, "She's talking about my ex-wife, which is fine. Coming on my reputation, what do you want me to do?" This statement did not sit well with Salman Khan and he said, "I know a lot of things about you and your ex-wife. I do not bring it up here."

Meanwhile, when Salman confronted Tina about her game, she started crying and was inconsolable.

For the unversed, Shalin and Tina got into an ugly argument over a task and the fight escalated quickly after they questioned each other's characters. Shalin first questioned Tina's character and also said that she tried to instigate him against Sumbul. Tina also became angry after hearing this and said that Shalin could not even maintain the dignity of his ex-wife.