Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Parents Get Death Threats From MC Stan’s Fans

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot's parents are concerned about the safety of their son on the show and have written an open letter to the creators of the show. Expressing their concern publicly, Shalin Bhanot's parents have asked why the footage revealing MC Stan giving open death threats was aired on national television.

MC Stan's fans have allegedly started threatening Shalin Bhanot and his family on social media. Taking the matter open to social media, Shalin's parents have requested the show makers to take this matter seriously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

Shalin Bhanot's parents shared a post via his Instagram handle and wrote, "Let's Keep The Competition Healthy and Safe." The letter read, "To the Bigg Boss family, Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love."

They further continued, "However, we are worried! Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It's a reality show but at the end of the day, it's for entertainment."

Lastly, they added "Why are we bringing life and death and death threats into this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how this is allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to us....From, Shalin ke mummy aur daddy."

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into an ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 16 house, where during the nomination task, MS Stan nominated Tina Datta, and the two got into a serious altercation.

Taking a side for Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot quickly jumped into the argument, where MC Stan threatened to first slap him, whereas Shalin quickly included his parents in the argument. In the recent episode, MC Stan was seen walking towards Shalin Bhanot and kept saying, "Ma-baap pe mat ja."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the heat of the conversation, MC Stan quickly called out and stated, "All my friends are watching this, do you want to live or not?" Openly giving him death threats on national television raised concerns issues from Shalin Bhanot's parents side.

Bigg Boss 16 airs regularly on Colors TV at 10 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whereas for the uncut scenes one can also see the show details on the Voot app.