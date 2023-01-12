Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Mother Calls Tina Dutta ‘Fake’, Says ‘You And Priyanka Look Good Together’

It’s been a special week inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Family members of the contestants have been visiting the housemates after months of staying apart. Recently, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s mothers also entered the house to meet their children.

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot’s mother can be seen talking to his son about his equation with fellow housemate Tina Datta. Shalin Bhanot’s mother told her son that Tina Datta is faking it on the show. She also warned Shalin that he should listen to what host Salman Khan says.

“She is faking it a lot, she will come and sit with others and talk bad about you all the time, and so much you will be shocked to know. Please listen to Salman sir’s saying because you don’t understand. Your game is getting disturbed.”

Shalin Bhanot’s mother also advised her son that he should stay around Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the Bigg Boss 16 house. His mother also appreciated the ‘Udaariyaan’ star’s game and was seen meeting her warmly.

“And try to stay with Priyanka. She is good and you both look good,” his mother was quoted as saying.

Later in the episode, Shalin Bhanot was seen talking about Tina Datta to his mother. “Mom I did not understand her at all,” the actor told his mother. Later, Shalin Bhanot went to Sumbul Touqeer Khan and was seen apologizing to her.

Shalin Bhanot’s mother was then quoted as saying, “if you guys would not go separate ways then it would have been a new misaal of your friendship.” His mother also added that it is because of Tina Datta that the differences grew between Shalin and Sumbul.

Shalin Bhanot further told Sumbul and his mother how Tina Datta told Farah Khan “I am not like this if I have come in the show and got money then I am like this”.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV and Voot app.