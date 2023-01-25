Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Nominates Tina Datta For Eviction; Says ‘I Hate You’

Bigg Boss 16 is coming closer to its grand finale, as the show started on October 1st, and will be saying adieu to its fans on February 12. With every day passing by inside the house, inmates are now challenging their favorites to seek the trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

In the upcoming nominations task, housemates will be seen picking stones on each other's character and nominating the name for eviction. In a newly released promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the famous duo of the house Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are seen taking jibes at each other.

Asked to give two names each for this week's eviction, the upcoming promo showcases Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Tina Datta, whereas Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen nominating Priyanka Choudhary. Soon, in the next clip, Shalin Bhanot is seen calling Tina 'fake and buri aurat' while further nominating her.

ColorsTV shared the promo on their Instagram handle with the caption, "Nomination Special mein dekhiye contestants ki yeh dasha." As the promo opened, Nimrit can be seen saying, "Mai jisse nominate karna chahungi woh hai Tina and threw a stone in the circular box in front of the crow.

Next, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen taking Priyanka's name and says, "Priyanka, Insaan ke aansoon ko uski kamzoori mat samjhna, to which Priyanka immediately replies, "Ye filmy dialogue maarne se kuch nhi hoga." Sumbul then tries to come closer to her but suddenly falls.



In the next clip, Shalin Bhanot can be heard saying to Tina "Mujhe bohot fake lagti hai." She is seen saying, "Ab tak toh bolte the, ki tum fake nhi lagti ho." Shalin then says, "Aap itni buri aurat hai, I hate you Tina Datta". To which she says, "Awww" and makes a 'yes' gesture with her hand.

Taking to the comment section, one social media user wrote, "Sumbul ko dekho, iske ander bhoot aagya hai." While another social media user wrote, "Sumbul paagal hogyi hai, shayad Shalin se overacting sikhi hai." One more social media user wrote, "Tina, most fake Bigg Boss contestant in 16 seasons, Priyanka also support Tina, Tina aur Priyanka jaan bhujkar shalin ko torture kar rahe hai."

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV and streams on Voot at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.