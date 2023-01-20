Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Loses His Cool In Confession Room, Says 'Can't Do This' | Watch Promo

Shalin Bhanot is one of the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss Season 16 and has been able to stay in the game as the show is heading towards its finale. However, Shalin has been surrounded by controversies and drama inside the Bigg Boss house. in the new promo, we see Shaloin venting out his anger in the confession room.

Sharing the video, Colors tv wrote, "Confession room mein Shalin ne kho diya apna aapa."

In the promo, Shalin says that there is no one to talk to him and he is losing his sh*t. For the unversed, Shalin is on bad terms with Tina Dutta even though the two shared a good relationship earlier.

Recently, Shalin and Tina got into an ugly fight which escalated quickly after they questioned each other's characters. Shalin first questioned Tina's character and also said that she tried to instigate him against Sumbul. This angers Tina and slammed Shalin for not maintaining the dignity of his ex-wife.

Shalin also talks about how Tina instigated him against Sumbul and how she talks about other people's relationships. Tina angrily gets up and almost slaps Shalin but Priyanka stops her and tries to calm her down.

As per the reports, an astrologer will enter the Bigg Boss house and will do future predictions about the contestants.

Last week, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sreejita De got eliminated from the house. Before that, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig got evicted. However, the two will be seen in 'Junooniyatt', which will air on Colors tv.

Talking about his new show, Ankit told Bollywood Hungama, “After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music. This is my third association with Colors, which is like home now and second association with Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey after Udaariyaan. My last show struck a chord with viewers and marked a milestone in my journey as an actor. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope the streak continues with this show too.”

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.