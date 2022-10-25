Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Has THIS To Say About Gautam-Soundarya's Relationship | Watch Promo

BIGG BOSS has taken some twists and turns and things have turned dramatic. Talking about the drama, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's relationship in the Bigg Boss house is the topic of discussion these days. Meanwhile, the contestants as well as the audience are having a hard time believing if their romance is real or not.

Now, Shalin Bhanot has turned into a love guru for Gautam as in the latest promo, he can be seen giving Gautam advice about his relationship with Soundarya.

Sharing the promo, the official Twitter page of Bigg Boss wrote, "Soundarya ko lekar Shalin ne di Gautam ko seekh. Kya isse khada hoga naya mudda ya hogi baat shaant? "

In the promo, Shalin asks Gautam if he loves Soundarya and also says that Soundarya's feelings for him are not the same.

Earlier, Karan Johar openly says that Gautam and Soundarya's relationship is fake and questioned their relationship. He also says that Gautam told the contestants that Soundarya is free-spirited, but Gautam denies it. He also reveals that Gautam and Soundarya sneaked into the bathroom at night. While Soundarya removed her mic, Gautam did not. Karan then scolds Gautam for ruining Soundarya's image.

Later, Gautam tells Soundarya that he is not trying to play any games and Soundarya says that they don't have to prove anything.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss punished Nimrit Kaur and Soundarya for talking in English. Sharing the promo, Colors tv wrote, "Nimrit aur Soundarya ko mili iss sazaa ko enjoy karne ke liye are you all set?"

Whereas, this week nominations will take a big turn as Nimrit and Tina Datta will have to decide the nominated contestants. In the promo, they can be seen deciding whether to nominate Gautam or Shalin. They are not able to find a common ground in the task. Sharing the promo, Colors tv wrote, "Nomination special mein karna hoga kisi ek ko nominate. Kya kar paayenge Tina aur Nimrit decide?"

Meanwhile, this week, Manya Singh gets evicted. The nominated contestants were Manya, Shalin, and Sumbul. Gori becomes inconsolable after Manya's eviction.