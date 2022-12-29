Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Calls Sumbul Touqeer ‘Weak’; Latter Gives Him A Befitting Reply | Watch

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot will be seen arguing with each other, after Shalin Bhanot was seen calling Sumbul a 'weak contestant' which didn't go well with Sumbul.

Sumbul was seen losing her calm and asked Shalin not to criticize her in front of Sreejita De and Tina Datta. Sumbul shouted at top of her voice, where she questioned him as to who has permitted him to decide whether she is weak or strong inside the Bigg Boss house.

As the clip was released on ColorsTV's Instagram handle, fans started praising Sumbul for taking a stand for herself for the first time inside the BB house. The channel shared the promo in which they wrote, "Shalin aur Sumbul ke beech chhidi iss jung ka kya ho sakta hai reason?"

The video opens with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta sitting in the garden area on a sofa, where suddenly Shalin points at Sumbul and says, "Mujhe tum weak lagti ho, khatam." A furious Sumbul is seen charging towards her and says, "Aap kon hote ho decide karne waale ki mai weak hoon?" Shalin soon replies, "Bigg Boss ko bhi lagta hai."

Next Sumbul is seen losing her calm and shouting at Shalin, where she constantly recited, "Aap kon ho saamne waale ko bolne wale ki bhai tum weak ho?" The fight intensifies as Shalin also starts shouting at the same pitch and says, "Meri marzi, mere baap ki marzi ki mai bolun mujhe kya lagta hai."

Sreejita De is also seen intervening in the conversation, where she supports Sumbul and says, "Kisi ko koi hakk nhi hai, keep that in your mind." While Sumbul is seen saying, "I am not crying, kissi ko itna mat rulaana ki uski aankon ka paani sukh jaaye," where Sreejita then says, "Sumbul will never cry again."

Many netizens reacted to the clip where one social media user wrote, "Ye hui na baat, muh tod jawaab, kya baat hai Sumbul Touqeer Khan,." while another one wrote, Sumbul, you just nailed it. Teach everyone a lesson like this."

Bigg Boss 16 is currently airing on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, whereas on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 PM. Also, for the uncut scenes, one can tune onto the Voot app.