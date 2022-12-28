Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Bursts Into Tears After Big Fight With Archana Gautam, Says 'Cannot Tolerate This Humiliation'

The house of COLORS 'Bigg Boss 16' witnesses old fights with a new fervour escalating the drama to a whole new level with personal remarks being exchanged among housemates. Contestants Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam have not moved on from their big fight that resulted in hot water spilling all over the kitchen.

The altercation heats up with Archana commanding Vikkas to not bark like a dog. Vikkas retorts that she should say the same thing to her father. That's when Archana warns him to not make the fight about her father.

Vikkas reminds her that if she wasn't a woman, he would have taught her a lesson. Not the one to be silenced by provocation, Archana threatens that she tosses people like him to the ground and an unafraid Vikkas challenges her to bring it on. It will be interesting to see the fate of this new rivalry.

In the middle of this ongoing fight, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana have an argument over the former's claim that the latter prepared an insufficient amount of sabzi for all the housemates. Shalin intervenes in the fight and makes Priyanka understand that there is no sense in revisiting the mudda because Archana is petty.

Enraged at the remark, Archana lands a blow by saying that Shalin is obviously talking about his ex-wife. The repartee hits where it is intended and Shalin begins hurling things about the house. A riled-up Shalin requests 'Bigg Boss' to summon him to the confession room to talk about the matter. He bursts out crying as he admits that he cannot tolerate the humiliation doled out to him while Sajid Khan tried to pacify him with a hug.

It seems that Shalin Bhanot wants to quit the show. Whether this outburst makes it to 'Weekend Ka Vaar' or not remains to be seen.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.