Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Becomes First Contestant Picked By Rohit Shetty To Join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' | Watch

The 16th season of Bigg Boss kicked off on October 1 with 17 participants: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala.

The participants, who are well-recognised in their respective fields, had the chance to display their true selves on India's most popular reality show. Out of these contestants, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot emerged as the top 5 finalists.

Shalin Bhanot picked by Rohit Shetty to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Rohit Shetty appeared on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 16 to choose a participant for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is a stunt-based reality show. The host challenged the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 with thrilling stunts such as holding their breath underwater, avoiding electric shocks, executing dangerous stunts on a bicycle, and facing their fears. Ultimately, Shalin Bhanot excelled in performing these stunts.

In the final stunt, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot went head-to-head. Priyanka completed the challenge in 1 minute and 30 seconds, while Shalin finished in just 30 seconds. Rohit Shetty then declared Shalin as the first participant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, to everyone's surprise, Shalin declined the offer. As he left the show, Rohit hinted that not just one, but multiple contestants from Bigg Boss 16 may have the opportunity to be part of his stunt-based reality programme. It remains to be seen who else will join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shalin Bhanot started his career with Roadies 2 and has since appeared on numerous popular shows including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others.

It is being said that Shalin Bhanot, following his appearance on Bigg Boss 16, will soon begin filming for a show produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show is said to be a Hindi remake of the well-known fantasy movie Beauty and the Beast, and the cast has reportedly been finalised. Shalin will reportedly be joined by Eisha Singh, known for her role in Ishq Subhan Allah, who will play the female lead.

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 show will be declared on February 12.