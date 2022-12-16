Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To School Sajid Khan For Pranking Abdu Rozik? Here's What We Know

ABDU Rozik has gained a huge fan following inside the Bigg Boss house with his charm and innocence. He also shares a good relationship with the other contestants but the singer had to face some problems when some contestants played a prank on him. The prank did not go well with Abdu's management agency and they called this behaviour 'inappropriate and discriminatory'. As per recent reports, Salman Khan will talk to Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and others who played the prank on Abdu.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will reportedly slam Sajid Khan for playing a prank on Abdu. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman will also talk about Sajid asking Abdu to stay away from Nimrit.

For the unversed, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrated her birthday a few days ago. Sajid suggested Abdu that he should write 'Happy Birthday Nimmi' on his back. But Abdu said that he will write 'I love Nimmi' instead. However, Sajid and Sumbul pranked Abdu by writing' I love sh*t'.

Abdu's management agency has issued an official statement regarding this issue.

His management company stated, "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Bigg Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness.”

“We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants,” the statement further added.

Meanwhile, Abdu has been playing a good and fair game inside the house and has been able to save himself from the nominations.