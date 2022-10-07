Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Enter The House For The FIRST Time For ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ | Watch New Promo

‘Bigg Boss 16’ grand premiere was held in Mumbai last week. The controversial reality show marked the return of Salman Khan as the host for yet another season, who introduced the audiences to 16 new contestants of the latest season.

The first week of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is coming to an end and thus contestants and fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to appear with his special weekend episode, ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. This weekend, Salman Khan will be seen entering the house and surprising the contestants in the house with a special meal.

In a special promo released by Colors TV for the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, the ‘Sultan’ star will be entering the house with a grand welcome. Dressed in an ethnic outfit, the host will be seen questioning the contestants for their behavior this week.

As soon as Salman entered the house, Abdu Rozik could be seen running towards him and hugging him. To his surprise, Salman even got a special gift for the Tajikistan-based singer which got him uber excited. For the unversed, Abdu had been asking ‘Bigg Boss’ for a set of dumbbells to suit his weight. To his surprise, Salman got the singer his desired gift.

Salman even went ahead and told the contestant that he feels many of them are not coming out as ‘real personalities’ and are still acting. The host went a step ahead and took Gautam Vig’s name first. Salman further took the name of Pune-based rapper MC Stan and said that he is also not showing his real personality.

Shalin Bhanot was next on Salman’s list and the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ star said that he is still acting his way through the show and not coming out as real.

Well it will be interesting to see what else Salman Khan brings up at this weekend special episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.