Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Teases Fans To 'Expect The Unexpected'

BIGG BOSS is all set to return with a brand new season and the buzz around season 16 has made the audience more curious. At the press conference, the show's host Salman Khan revealed some more details about the new season and introduced the first contestant. There has been a lot of curiosity about the new format of Bigg Boss. The actor opened up about the new format and said the game will be different.



Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16 new format



Talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai."



He further talked about the format of Bigg Boss 16 which has made the audience curious. “The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," he said.

Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."



Will Bigg Boss be seen this year?



In the promos, Salman Khan revealed that Bigg Boss will play the game as well this season. At the press conference, Salman Khan asked Bigg Boss if he will be seen this year. To this, Bigg Boss replied, "no". Bigg Boss further added, "I will make them run so much that they will get tired. Everything will be speedified. It’s a race this time. If anyone thinks that they know the game and the show, then they are wrong."



Weekend Ka Vaar



Bigg Boss 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will air on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.

Salman Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Him Not Doing Bigg Boss 16

Salman said at the press conference, "I also get irritated sometimes and tell this people that I don’t want to do the show. But these people are majboor to take me. If not me, who then. However, if it was on them, they wouldn’t come to me. Main khud apne paas na jaun. But inke paas option nahi hai."