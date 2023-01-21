Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Slams Shalin For Questioning Tina's Character, Says 'I Know A Lot Of Things About You..'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has been surrounded by controversies and drama inside the house. The actor has been on bad terms with fellow contestant Tina Datta with whom he got involved in a major argument. In the latest promo, Salman Khan can be seen scolding Shalin Bhanot for questioning Tina's character.

Salman scolds Shalin and says, "'Ek se ek nikli toh dusre ke paas chipki (you leave one person and get closer to another)', what kind of language is this?"

To this, Shalin replied, "One line". He further added, "She's talking about my ex-wife, which is fine. Coming on my reputation, what do you want me to do?"

This statement did not sit well with Salman Khan and he said, "I know a lot of things about you and your ex-wife. I do not bring it up here."

A few days back, Shalin and Tina got into an ugly argument over a task and the fight escalated quickly after they questioned each other's characters. Shalin first questioned Tina's character and also said that she tried to instigate him against Sumbul.

Tina also became angry after hearing this and said that Shalin could not even maintain the dignity of his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, in another promo, Salman can be seen slamming Tina for talking about Shalin's game plan and asking Tina if she was also part of this plan. This upsets Tina and she starts crying inconsolably. She also asks Salman Khan to let her go home as she doesn't want to be part of Bigg Boss anymore.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Last week, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik got evicted from the show. Sajid and Abdu will join Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode.