'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Scolds Shalin Bhanot For Making Nasty Remarks About Archana Gautam | WATCH

The Friday's episode of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16, will see host Salman Khan scolding contestant Shalin Bhanot for using nasty comments on Archana Gautam. As the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was scolding Shalin, the latter got into an argument with him, as evident from the promo shared by the Colors TV.

The promo starts with Salman Khan scolding Shalin as he said, "Shalin aapne kaha kaisi do takke ki aurat ho (Shalin, you said she is a cheap woman, having no worth)." Shalin, who lost his cool, responded, "Uske baare mai bol raha hoon, naake apne parivaar ke baare mai sunta jaa raha hoon (I am saying things about her, not taking things said to me about my family from her side)."

Shalin went on to state, "Somebody who is extremely special to me, I cannot take it." Interrupting him in between, Salman said, "Shalin, you missed the whole point again." To this, he replied, "Sit quietly, pyaar se (with love) and sunte raho (keep listening)." As Salman got offended, he said, "Shalin, by the way…" He then seemingly leaves the stage.

The comments section was filled with several reactions with netizens coming in support of Shalin Bhanot. "Shalin is right, agar Archana ko bolna tha toh Shalin ko bolti uski family ko kyu bol rahi hai (If Archana wanted to say something, she should have said to Shalin only, why is she bringing her family?), wrote a user, while another user commented, "Archana ko bade pyaar se samjh rha hai or Shalin ko dekho dhamki dekar baat kar raha hai.. iss season mai Salman and bigg boss sab biased hai (Just look at Salman, he was talking to Archana very nicely and scolding Shalin, in this season both Salman and Bigg Boss are biased)."

It is pertinent to note that Ankit Gupta, whose eviction from the show came as a shock to his fans as well as followers, will be re-entering the show, but in order to support Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.