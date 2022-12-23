Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan For Abusive Language; Asks ‘Why Should Your Families Suffer?’

Actor Salman Khan is known to be one of the biggest entertainers of our times, from giving massive hits to hosting the most controversial Indian reality show 'Bigg Boss', the superstar indeed is known for his macho personality and always gives sharp replies at every go.

Ensuring to be stern in making the contestants get his message, Salman Khan is often seen schooling the Bigg Boss participants whenever they are seen crossing their lines and going against the rules of the show.

Recently, the newest victims of Salman's bashing session were Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan who were found constantly abusing each other and demeaning their mothers and sisters in the highly upsetting process.

In the promo video released by Colors TV of the upcoming weekend episode, Salman Khan can be seen schooling Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan most harshly. In the latest released Bigg Boss 16 'Shukrawar Ka Vaar' promo, Salman Khan can be seen losing his cool, as he tries to solve the relationship between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan.

In the released promo, Salman Khan can be seen speaking to both contestants and asking the reason behind their crude behavior. He can be seen saying, "why should your mother and sister suffer because of your behavior and abusive language?". He also asked Shalin Bhanot not to act smart in front of him, adding a reminder that as MC Stan was involved in a physical fight with him, he was instantly eliminated for four weeks.

After Salman Khan schooled the two, both Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan were seen apologizing to him, and he quickly responded, "You guys are bringing your level down by stooping so low," and asked them to keep their behavior in check.

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were standing behind a makeshift wall during the nomination task, where Stan was seen walking towards Shalin and started yelling at him. As Shalin asked him about who started the fight, Stan went ahead and cursed him in Hindi, stating, "All my friends are watching this, do you want to live or not?"

Soon after the episode went viral, death threats were received by MC Stan to Shalin Bhanot and his parents. Bhanot's parents thus released an open letter on their Instagram asking the makers of the show to take this thing seriously.