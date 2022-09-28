Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Opens Up On Rumours Of Taking Rs 1,000 Cr Fee For The Show

BIGG BOSS is finally back with its 16th season and the audience is eager to get more updates about the show as it has created a lot of curiosity. The show's host Salman Khan on Tuesday revealed some more details about this season and introduced the first contestants at the press conference.

Moreover, the superstar also opened up about the rumours of him not hosting Bigg Boss and reports of taking Rs 1000 cr as fees. The press conference was hosted by former Bigg Boss Winner Gauhar Khan.

Salman Khan Opens Up About Rs 1000 cr Fee Rumours

Talking about the rumours of his Rs 1000 cr fee, Salman said, "Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karo. I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. Because of these rumours, income tax people notice and come to me."

Bigg Boss First Contestant- Abdu Rozik

Salman Khan introduced the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik, who will also star in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the event, Abdu impressed everyone by singing 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke' from the star's 1989 romantic film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer, who has made a record for being the world's shortest singer. However, Rozik is not a minor, he is around 19 years old and eligible to step into the Bigg Boss house. Born in Tajikistan, Abdu belongs to a family of gardeners.

He is famous because of his Tajik rap song called 'Ohi Dili Zor'. Rozik also made headlines when his upcoming MMA fight was doing rounds on the internet. The singer has a YouTube Channel named Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers.

Talking about participating in the show, Rozik said, "I love going to the Bigg Boss house…excited, bahut excited!”

He added, "I love you, everyone, please support me as (I am) Chota Bhaijaan, please support me, please vote for me! Please don’t fight with me…I love you.”

Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig, Tuna Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are likely to enter Bigg Boss 16. As per reports, the Bigg Boss seniors Hina Khan and Karan Kundrra are expected to enter the show as well.