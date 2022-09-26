BIGG BOSS is finally back with its season 16 and there has been a lot of curiosity about the new season's format. The new promos of Bigg Boss 16 have made the audience excited as Salman Khan revealed that Bigg Boss will play the game as well. Now, for the new promo, Salman Khan turned into the iconic character Mogambo.

Sharing the teaser, the official Twitter page of Bigg Boss wrote, "Hoga sabka game fail, jab aayenge Bigg Boss khud khelne yeh khel. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16, 1st October se, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Colors par!"

In the teaser, Salman says, "Mogambo won't be happy anymore because everyone will be scared of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Season 16 will change the game because Bigg Boss will play the game this time."

Sharing the first Bigg Boss teaser, the official Instagram page of Colors TV channel wrote, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!"

Salman Khan's voice in the backgriund says, "15 saal se Bigg Boss ne sabka game Dekha lekin Iss baar Bigg Boss Apna game dekhayenge. Subah hogi par aasman mein Chand dikhega, gravity udegi hawa mein, ghoda bhi ab seedhe chal chalega, Pachaayi bhi saath chodegi Woh bhi khelegi Apna khel. Kyunki Bigg Boss Khud khelenge."

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since season 4. Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss seasons 13, 14 and 15 respectively.

As per the reports, filmmaker Sajid Khan will be seen as a contestant in the show. It has also been reported that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vij will be participating in the show. Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Munawar Faruqui and Arjun Bijlani were also reported to participate. Now, Imli stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahman Khan are reported to go as contestants in the show after quitting Imli.

Earlier, there was some buzz around Divyanka Tripathi's participation in the show, but she clarified all the rumours.

Bigg Boss Season 16 will go on air on October 1, 2022, at 9:30 PM.