Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Archana Gautam, Says She's The One Who Came Here In 'Khairaat'

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 16 house is getting intense day by day. In the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of the popular reality show, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at show's contestant Archana Gautam who recently engaged in a heated argument with MC Stan.

This came after Archana told MC Stan that he has survived in the BB house due to viewers' alms, later she also called him the servant of Bigg Boss. "Tere baap ka naukar hai kya (Am I your father's servant)?" asked Stan in a reponse to her. He further also made a comment on Archana's mother after which the argument became even more intense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In a new promo shared by the Colors TV, host Salman Khan could be seen slamming both Archana Gautam and MC Stan. "Maa-Baap ke upar jaane ka matlab kya hai yaar (What is the point of dragging someone's mom and dad?)." He then asks MC Stan to judge himself and tell him if he was right or wrong after which he apologizes, "Woh jo baat kara, woh gandi baat kara maine (What I said was wrong)."

After MC Stan apologizes, Salman told Archaa, "Archana aapne kaha na khayraat me aya hai. Agar iss ghar me koi khayraat me aya hai na toh woh Archana hai (Archana you told him that he has come because of the viewers' alms, if anyone can been here because of alms then it's you)." She refuses to change her statement and said, "Sir, main sahi hun (I am right)."

The Dabangg actor lost his cool and responded, "Agar yeh aapka attitude hai toh abhi ke abhi darwaza kholta hun, jayiye aap (If this is your attitude then I can open the door for you right now and you can go)."