Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Diagnosed With Dengue, Karan Johar To Host 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' Episode

BIGG BOSS' Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are always fun to watch as Salman Khan joins the contestants in the house. Earlier, it was announced that Karan Johar will join Salman for a Diwali special episode. Now, according to reports, Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue and Karan Johar will replace him as the host for a few episodes.

According to reports, Salman Khan has been advised to take complete rest for a few weeks. Meanwhile, Colors Tv channel has released a new promo featuring Karan Johar. Sharing the video, Instagram account of Colors tv wrote, "Archana aur Gori ke beech hui takraar par uthaaye Karan Johar ne sawaal. Ab iss weekend kya hoga inka haal?"

In the video, Karan can be seen scolding Gori Nagori for her rude behaviour towards Archana Gautam. Earlier, it was announced that Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will join Salman Khan for Diwali special episode.

Talking about Bigg Boss, things have taken a dramatic turn as Archana Gautam has become the house captain. Bigg Boss fired Shiv from the captaincy position as he thinks Shiv is lenient on the contestants. Moreover, a fight broke out between Archana, Priyanka and the rest of the contestants. To punish the contestants, Bigg Boss makes Archana the captain and she becomes happy.

On Salman Khan's work front, he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal. The movie will release on Eid 2023.

He will be seen in Tiger 3 as well, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will release on Diwali 2023.

Whereas, Karan Johar will return as a director for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the theatres in February 2023. He has also announced that he will direct an action film next year. He has recently announced his web series Showtime.