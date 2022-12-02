Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Challenges Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot's Friendship In New Weekend Ka Vaar Promo

Bigg Boss 16's house is currently sensing the smell of love in the air, with bags full of drama and controversies. Where on the one end, the relationship between Priyanka and Ankit creates havoc between the two, on the other side the friendship between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot is the highlight of the show.

In the latest released promo of Bigg Boss 16:Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the host of the show Salman Khan is seen throwing a challenge on Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, asking the duo to address their relationship properly. After one dramatic statement by Tina Datta, Salman Khan hence tested the patience of the two.

In the release clip by ColorsTV, Salman Khan is seen hosting the show in front of the audience members where he imposed the question to Tina and Shalin specifically. As the audience was also involved in engaging with the contestants, one member asked, "Aap hamesha Tina ke peeche-peeche kyun bhagte ho ?" To which suddenly Salman remarked, "Kya karein aadat hai " Another viewer commented about the contestant, "Tina apne fayde ke liye usko use kar rahi hai." Shalin soon reacted to the accusation in Hindi that he is not dependent on anyone on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the now-released clip, Tina Datta can also be seen speaking about her relationship with Shalin Bhanot where she quoted, "Main uske saath apni dosti bhi nahi nibhaongi kyunki mere upar ab yeh backfire kar raha hai." Responding to Tina's statement on the future of her friendship with Shalin, Salman Khan wickedly replied,"Ab mujhe yeh dekhna hai, challenge hai."

Several other contestants in the Bigg Boss house including Priyanka Chahar, Archana Gautam, and Sajid Khan raised questions about the relationship between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia and Sreejita De also raised speculations by tweeting, "fake cringey love story' on the show." Many viewers have also addressed the relationship to be a part of the game taking their allegations of social media.