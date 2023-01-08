Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Calls Nimrit Kaur’s Dad ‘Insecure’; Slams Tina And Shalin’s Parents | Watch

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan welcomed the family members of Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Archana Gautam in support of the respective contestants in the house.

Salman Khan next asked them their opinions on 'danger' for their loved ones inside the house, where a huge fight broke out on stage among the family members as they were seen pointing out and defending their kids.

The host of the show Salman Khan asked Shalin Bhanot's mother whether she is confused about his son's relationship status with Tina Datta in the house, to which her mother confidently said, "Not at all. They both are friends. Shalin has supported Tina from day 1 and everyone can see that."

Soon Salman Khan broke the bubble and said that Shalin Bhanot has confessed his feelings for Tina Datta on the show, and even said that Shalin said 'I love you' to the actress, where Shalin's mother again defended his son saying, "We love our friends. Why not?"

However, on the other hand, Tina Datta's mother called out Shalin Bhanot for gossiping about Tina Datta behind his back, and she said, "I feel bad that Tina continues to be friends with Shalin despite being scolded so much. Had I been in Tina's place, I'd have never looked back… Shalin is wrong. He always gossips about her."

Soon Salman Khan disagreed with her and said that Tina is equally confused about their bond and said, "If she likes him then she likes him, but if she doesn't like him then why to give false hopes?"

On the other hand, Salman asked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father to also speak about the hate her daughter is getting from the netizens on social media, as he said, "You told our team that Nimrit's online haters are paid bots."

In his defense, Nimrit's dad said, "20 odd celebrities" from the entertainment industry are appreciating Nimrit's game then these trolls should be "ignored". Next Salman Khan asked him who he thinks would be paying these trolls, where Nimrit's dad pointed out Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and said, "Perhaps those who have insecurity with Nimrit." He then added Priyanka's name and said, "Priyanka is very, very insecure of Nimrit. She's been targeting Nimrit since day 1."

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought tons of conflicts amongst the parents of the contestants which was afterward reflected inside the house of Bigg Boss too, as inmates were seen quarreling amongst each other while some gave a silent treatment to the others.

Saturday's episode also announced no elimination for this week. Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.