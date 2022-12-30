Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Blasts Shalin Bhanot For His 'Do Takke Ki Aurat' Remark On Archana Gautam | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is undoubtedly one of the most controversial and dramatic Indian celebrity reality shows. With each episode passing by, new stories and conversations are unveiled every day making the headlines and only brewing more gossip and banter.

Hosted by Salman Khan, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman can be seen fuming at Shalin Bhanot for his demeaning comment on Archana Gautam. In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Shalin Bhanot was seen arguing with Salman Khan to justify his remark about Archana Gautam.

In the recently released promo clip of Bigg Boss 16, ColorsTV's Instagram handle wrote, "Salman ne li Shalin ki class, kya hoga iska parinaam?" The promo video opened with Salman Khan fuming at Shalin.

Salman Khan can be seen saying, "Shalin aapne kaha kaisi do takke ki aurat ho." Soon Shalin could be seen losing his calm and replied, "Uske baare mein bol raha hoon, naake apne parivaar ke baare mai sunta jaa raha hoon."

Shalin continued and said, "Somebody who is extremely special to me, I cannot take it." Immediately, Salman Khan interrupted his words and said, "Shalin, you missed the whole point again." Shalin Bhanot however, quickly replied and said, "Sit quietly, pyaar se and sunte raho." At the end of the promo, Salman Khan seemed to get offended and said, "Shalin, by the way…" and went off the stage without completing his sentence.

Netizens soon took over the comment section and supported Shalin Bhanot, where one social media user wrote, "This time supporting Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam has crossed the limits." While another user commented, "Shalin is right, agar Archana ko bolna tha toh Shalin ko bolti uski family ko kyu bol rahi hai."

People called out Salman Khan to be biased in this season, where several other fans wrote, "Archana ko bade pyaar se samjha rha hai or Shalin ko dekho dhamki dekar baat kar raha hai.. iss season mai Salman and bigg boss sab biased hai."

Earlier in the day, ColorTV also shared a promo where Salman Khan was seen telling Archana not to bring family matters into her conversation, however it was rather in a polite manner. However, Salman Khan added that this behavior has completely spoilt her image.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, and on Saturday and Sunday, the episodes begin at 9:00 PM. Also, for the uncut scenes, one can tune into the Voot app.