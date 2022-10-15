Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Bashes Shalin Bhanot For His 'Badtameezi' | Watch New Promo

BIGG BOSS has taken an interesting turn after some revelation in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. In the previous episode, Sumbul Touqeer's father interacted with the contestants and asked Sumbul to not be so pure-hearted. Moreover, he also scolded Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot for using his daughter. Shalin has previously locked horns with the other contestants as well. This time, Salman Khan schooled Shalin for disrespecting the doctor who was there to check on him.

The Colors tv channel released a new promo in which Salman can be seen scolding Shalin for his misbehaviour. Sharing the video, the channel wrote, "Shalin ki badtameezi se huye Salman Khan bahut pareshaan. Kya hai iss baat par aapke vichaar?"

In the video, Shalin can be seen disrespectfully speaking with the doctor and also said, "You are not at all qualified". Salman further questioned Shalin's qualifications and asked if Shalin has any respect for other professions. Salman told Shalin that he is not a VIP in the Bigg Boss house.

Netizens also commended Salman Khan for reprimanding Shalin for his behaviour. One person wrote, "Much needed for him... waiting for this moment."

Earlier, Shalin talked about her ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur with his fellow contestants. He said that he was best friends with his ex. However, Dalljiet slammed Shalin for saying so, adding that she is not his best friend.

She tweeted, "No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fiction and stories, please. And u r calling it funny? really? Tina no hard feelings for u."

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

A fan then questioned Dalljiet about why she hugged Shalin at a party and why she is disrespecting him. To this Dalljiet replied, "U r a good PR I get it with ur fan id. It's been more than 7 years since I divorced. u got 1 video of us coming out of a vaccination centre & COINCIDENCE of meeting at an event. For ur PR stunt spare me and my child. following on Insta is counted as? No past?No history? Or moving on?"

Talking about Bigg Boss, the show airs on the Colors tv channel from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM.