Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Bashes MC Stan, Asks Him To Leave The Show

Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan seems to have walked out of the show voluntarily, as seen in the newly released Weekend Ka Vaar promo. The rapper is among the four contestants nominated for the evictions this week.

In the new promo released by ColorsTV, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode always captures the entry of host and superstar Salman Khan. In the promo, it can be seen Salman Khan reminds MC Stan about how he entered the show with excitement and enthusiasm to play, whereas now the contestant voluntarily wants to leave.

Salman Khan is seen as annoyed and perplexed by his behavior, when he says, "kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan. Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye konsa hamara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko acha lagega kya?"

Salman is seen as confused as well as he also tries to motivate MC Stan arguing with him to not leave the show, however, the actor also allows him, in the end, to go ahead with his decision.

MC Stan comes to his defense saying, "Mera mann sahi mein nahi lagra sir." Soon the other housemates also try to make him understand saying, "aise thode na chalega." Stan soon starts to give his goodbye speech with "bhailog behenlog.." as if he is departing. Next Salman Khan is seen asking Bigg Boss to open the gates of the house for his exit, where MC Stan is seen walking out of the house.

The official Instagram handle of ColorsTV shared the promo and captioned the post stating, "Kya hai yeh koi nayi trick, ya sach mein kar rahe hai MC Stan iss show ko quit?" The comments section is filled with MC Stan's fans asking him to not quit the show.

Actor Ashita Dhawan also commented on the post saying, "For the first time in the history of BIG BOSS, I feel @m___c___stan should leave the house for personal growth. He looks like a bird trapped in a cage. He will shine brighter outside."