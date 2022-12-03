Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Bashes Archana Gautam, Says 'Apne Aap Ko Samajhti Kya Ho?'

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode is going to be filled with confrontations, arguments and a bag load of drama as host Salman Khan will take the stage confronting the Bigg Boss inmates about their behavior maintained inside the show.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan can be seen targeting contestant Archana Gautam about her rude behavior with other inmates. Salman also schools her for passing nasty and demeaning comments on Sumbul Khan quoting the actress as "Apne aap ko samajhti kya ho?"

Salman can be seen asking Archana, "Archana you are flying too high with your attitude. For Sumbul, you said 'Shakal dekh kar rani raja banao bhaiya.' Everybody in India knows this face and because of this face, many people know her. Aap apne aap ko samajhti kya hain? For Shalin, you said 'he has a face like a dog'!"

In the promo, Shalin also intends to speak next, however, Salman Khan quickly asks him not to and yells at him, "I said not now!" The clip also revealed Salman Khan asking the inmates to name the one person they wish to evict, where Sumbul, Archana, and MC Stan take Shalin Bhanot's name.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 will also feature the entry of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The duo will be seen to promote their upcoming show 'Kaise Hai Yeh Yaariaan's season four.

As per the recent developments, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar, and Sumbul Toqueer are nominated for this week's eviction. Bigg Boss 16 is hosted by Salman Khan and airs every day on ColorsTV AT 10 PM.