Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Accuses Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot Of Creating FAKE Love Angle | Watch

Salman Khan's entry as host on Weekend Ka Vaar episode always invites tons of drama and controversy, from scolding the participants for their actions to lashing out at them and giving them a reality check, the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16 will be an entertaining segment.

On Friday's episode, host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for their closeness during MC Stan's new year concert. The two were seen almost sharing a kiss as they danced together, which was noticed by the inmates.

In the latest promo shared by ColorsTV, Salman Khan can be seen asking Tina Datta if she did not have any other option apart from Shalin Bhanot in the house to dance with. However, Tina Datta clarified that she is not falling in love with Shalin Bhanot, but sees him as a friend.

As ColorsTV shared the promo on Instagram, they wrote, "Iss Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein, Salman Khan ke karaare sawaalonn ke dena padega Tina aur Shalin ko jawaab." The promo opened with Salman Khan asking Tina Datta, where he stated, "Tina konsa game khel rahi aur kiske saath?"

Tina Datta can be seen replying, "Mai dhong nhi karti hoon." She further said, "Sir, we cannot fall in love" referring to Shalin Bhanot. Salman Khan can soon be seen furious at her and said, "Jhagda hogya, music baja aur ye chal raha hai," taunting the latter.

Salman Khan further enacted the act where Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta shared some cozy moments in front of the contestants and said, "Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke laayak ya chipakna ke laayak." Shalin Bhanot then said to Salman Khan, "Don't be hard on her." Quickly a furious Salman Khan lashes out on him and says, "What? No, no say it, say it."

Soon the comment section was flooded where one social media user wrote, "Fake hai dono, dono ko dafa karo, Support real one MC Stan," another user wrote, "Best part Salman sir ka dance." Another individual wrote, "Sahi baat hai.. nautanki in logo ki khatam nhi ho rahi. A comment also stated, "Well said, Salman sir."

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday on ColorsTV. For uncut scenes and videos, you can watch the episodes on the Voot app.