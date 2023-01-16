Bigg Boss 16: '#SajidKhan' Trends After His Exit From The Show; Netizens Say, 'Sad Moment For Us'

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan exited the show on Sunday. The show witnessed some uninvited people donning black outfits with their faces covered and guns in their hands who uninvitedly entered the house and surrounded Sajid Khan. Soon after this, Bigg Boss bid an emotional adieu to Sajid, leaving all the contestants in shock.

Meanwhile, hashtag #SajidKhan is trending on Twitter post his sudden exit from BB16. A Twitter user wrote, "After watching today's episode it feels like #sajidKhan and #sumbul shared a very special bond , which makers had not shown us Although I hate him but still I felt bad for her UNBEATABLE STAR SUMBUL." Another one tweeted, "I don't know what others are saying About #SajidKhan with mandali members Sajid was with Abdu ,Stan, Shiv since the start of the show. O Dil se sajid ko apna mante the More than 100 days completed So obviously anyone will be sad."

After watching today's episode it feels like #sajidKhan and #sumbul shared a very special bond , which makers had not shown us 🤷

Although I hate him but still I felt bad for her

UNBEATABLE STAR SUMBUL#SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/K2s6AzmC3J — allya singh (@SinghAllya) January 15, 2023

I don't know what others are saying

About #SajidKhan with mandali members



Sajid was with Abdu ,Stan, Shiv since the start of the show. O Dil se sajid ko apna mante the



More than 100 days completed

So obviously anyone will be sad #ShivThakare #McStan stay strong #BB16 pic.twitter.com/Sjo3ZKUNEB — Shiv Thakare Ofc Supporter (@AgastyaThakur29) January 15, 2023

A Twitter user also wrote on Twitter, "We will miss #SajidKhan sir sad moment for us."

We will miss #SajidKhan sir sad moment for uspic.twitter.com/RN4CD1ihvZ

— PRIYA (@Priya_patel7_) January 15, 2023

Another user tweeted, "Bigboss16 is entertaining just because of Sajid sir ..he is so charming."

Bigboss16 is entertaining just because of Sajid sir ..he is so charming#SajidKhanpic.twitter.com/plK1OGmdQ8 — Ramya (@Ramya2164) January 15, 2023

During Sajid Khan's exit from the show, Bigg Boss asked everyone to come to the garden area. It brought up the filmmaker's struggle of staying locked in the house for four years and then joining the BB house. Nimrit Kaur, Shiv, and Sumbul broke down into tears after knowing that Sajid will exit the show.