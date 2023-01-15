Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan To Make An Exit From The Show; Hugs And Cries With His ‘Mandali’ Members | Watch

Bigg boss 16's latest week has been full of surprises with two eliminations in a row, and another one to witness. With the exit of Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik from the show, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16 showcases Sajid Khan's exit from the show making the inmates teary-eyed and emotional.

A promo from the show's upcoming episode is making rounds on the internet in which Bigg Boss can be seen announcing Sajid Khan's exit from the show where all the contestants turn emotional and are utterly shocked.

The promo released by ColorsTV shows the tough journey of Sajid Khan and the difficulties bared him to come on the show and again reconnect with his fans to get the respect of them and the inmates. Bigg Boss also states that his Bigg Boss 16 journey will be indeed memorable and will be shared in the future in his life.

In the clip, Sajid Khan can be seen giving his farewell speech, where he joins hands and becomes teary-eyed and says, "jo jo mere kisi se bhi jhagde ho, haath jorke mafi mangta hu. Lekin aap logo ka bahut support raha."

After the 'me too' allegations against him from the Bollywood world, viewers had mixed reactions to Sajid's entry on the show. However, he managed to gain pace in the game and was doing very well.

Many viewers also wondered why Bigg Boss is giving such a special farewell to him which was not done earlier either for Abdu or Sreejita and praising him in the game despite his bad reputation outside the Bigg Boss house.

A social media user wrote, "Sajid played well. His outside career image did not let him appreciated by the audience. He was good player and his game was better than Shiv." Another said, "Ye to hona hi tha eski Abdu ke bina es show mein koi existence hi nhi thi. Ye Abdu ke karan hi itna tika or dikh rha tha."

Another comment hinted how Sajid's contract with the channel was over. It read: "It's all pre-planned. Koi votes toh Mila nahi. But elimination hoga toh bejati ho jayega. Contract bhi toh 12th tak tha." Another viewer also asked, "Why are you giving so much hype to him he does not deserve it after seeing his real face in BB house I literally started hating him." A person also called his exit "good riddance".

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.