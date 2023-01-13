Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Sreejita De To Be Out Of The Show This Week Due To Double Elimination? Here’s What We Know

The entertainment news has been all about the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 ever since it began in the first week of October. The Salman Khan hosted show has been making headlines for its constant drama and controversies.

While the eliminations are being skipped every other week, it is being reported that the Bigg Boss 16 house will witness double evictions this weekend. According to a tweet on social media by an insider source of the show, two contestants have been confirmed to exit the show.

A tweet posted by The Khabri on Twitter wrote that two contestants will be exiting the show this week. The nominated contestants include Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

The source also revealed the name of the contestants, which includes Sajid Khan and Sreejita De. This will be the second time Sreejit De will be ousted from the show.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 house witnessed a roller coaster of emotions inside the special we. The family members of the housemates entered the house and met with their closed ones after months of being apart.

During the family week, Tina Datta’s mother visited the house and mistakenly took Sreejita De for her daughter Tina. Sreejita was in tears but as Tina Datta's mother realized it, she started hunting for her daughter.

As for Sreejita De, her fiance Michael Blohn-Pape entered the house. Archana Gautam was seen going ga-ga over Sreejita’s boyfriend. For Sajid Khan, his sister Farah Khan entered the show and the brother-sister duo were seen getting emotional.

The show is reportedly approaching its end. Early this year, Bigg Boss 16 got a 5-week extension and the grand finale of the show will now air sometime in the middle of February.

Bigg Boss 16 airs every day on ColorsTV and Voot app.