Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare And Others Plot Against Gautam To Remove Him From Captaincy

BIGG BOSS' Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode brought a major twist as Gautam Vig gave up the house's ration for the captaincy position. Gautam's decision irked the housemates and this led to a huge fight. The contestants turned against Gautam for sacrificing the ration and were not happy with his decision. Gautam's close friends Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia did not support Gautam as well.

Now, the housemates including Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare are planning something against Gautam to remove him as a captain. Sajid even said that he will not eat anything until Gautam will be removed from the captaincy. Sharing the video, Colors tv wrote, "Gautam ke khilaaf bana rahe hai sabhi saazish, kya unki captaincy padegi unpar bhari?"

Sajid and Shiv refused to eat anything in anger. Whereas, Gautam and Shalin locked horns over the ration and Gautam said everyone ate 'dal chawal' for four days when there was no ration.

In the previous episode, Salman Khan asked Gautam to choose between the ration and captaincy and Gautam chose captaincy. Everyone becomes angry after Gautam chooses captaincy over ration including Soundarya Sharma. When Gautam thought of reversing his decision, Bigg Boss simply refused. Sajid Khan was infuriated by Gautam's decision.

Meanwhile, there was no elimination this week. The nominated contestants were Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and Gautam Vig.

Salman pranked the contestants and made them believe that Abdu Rozik will leave the house. This came out as a shock to all the contestants and Nimrit started crying. Later, Salman revealed that he was joking.

Moreover, Katrina Kaif joined Salman on stage to promote her film 'Phone Bhoot' and they danced to the 'Tip Tip Barsa' song. They also grooved to Katrina’s latest song ‘Kinna Sona’ from Phone Bhoot. She asked Salman if he gets an opportunity to turn into a ghost and spy on one person, then who that person would be. Salman took Vicky Kaushal's name, which made Katrina blush.

Siddhanth and Ishaan also join Katrina and Salman, later on, to promote 'Phone Bhoot'. The two recreate Salman and Aamir Khan's iconic scene from their film 'Andaz Apna Apna'.