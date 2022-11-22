Bigg Boss 16: Captaincy Task Gets Intense As Sajid Khan-Priyanka Choudhary Indulge Into War Of Words

The ambiance of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 is intensifying with each passing day. Recently, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, and Shiv Thakare, who previously served as captains of the show, are once again set to lock horns to win captaincy. A new promo shared by Colors TV starred the trio competing against each other to win a task that includes them accepting challenges by fellow housemates Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Archana Gautam.

During the task, Nimrat was asked to do 100 pushups, Abdu Rozuk had to drink egg yolks, and Shiv Thakare was asked to eat a spoonful of salt. Listening to this, Sajid Khan, who will be seen playing the sanchalak (referee) of the respective tasks, indulged himself with some of the contestants who assigned the respective tasks for captaincy. When Archana asks Shiv Thakare to eat salt, Sajid says, "Kal kya bolegi? Mirchi aankh mein daalo (What will she say next? Put chilli powder in the eyes?" Watch the promo video of the upcoming episode here:

The film director also slammed Ankit Gupta as he asked Rozik to drink two liters of water. following which he cancels the tasks. This leads to a war of words between contestant Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan with the former accusing him of favoritism. "Main bhi chilla sakta hu! Bilkul sahi hai. Sanchalak cheater hai (I can scream as well. This is true. Sanchalak is the cheater)," said Khan.

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig evicted from the reality show

Meanwhile, TV actor Gautam had been evicted from the show. He was nominated alongside Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Soundarya Sharma this week. Soon after the eviction, Vig said in a conversation with IANS, "I never thought of it. It just happened suddenly. I did not expect that it would just end in seven weeks." He further noted, "I think it is just the reaction from the other side towards me when I was talking to the other contestants. I think her little over-protectiveness somewhere backfired. She should’ve trusted me more."