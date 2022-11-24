Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Cries Recalling The Time When Salim Khan Paid For His Father’s Last Rites

The house of Bigg Boss has been a playground of uncanny relationships filled with friendship, fury, and twists to entertain the audience. People usually get used to their popular figure and also maintain a loyal fan base.

Recently, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the controversial filmmaker and inmate Sajid Khan was spotted shedding tears. Sajid Khan revealed Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan paying for his father’s last rites. The filmmaker recalls his past memory and became emotional, thanking Salman Khan’s family.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan’s father, Kamran Khan was a renowned choreographer of his time making a successful foundation in the Bollywood industry. Despite having a name and fame in the industry, the course of his career was short-lived where he eventually found solace in drinking alcohol and soon became an addict. Due to excessive drinking habits, Kamran Khan suffered from liver damage leading to his death.

Sajid Khan soon revealed that his family was struggling financially and was also not able to cover the cost of his father’s last rites. In such difficult times, he was and will always be grateful to Salman Khan’s family, as his father Salim Khan took care of all the necessities and paid for Sajid Khan’s father’s last rites.

Earlier in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, it was seen that Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam got into a nasty fight, where he was seen yelling at Soundarya Sharma as well, as the inmate went ahead and took sides. Later that evening, Sajid Khan was seen crying sitting next to MC Stan, whereas recalling the nit-bits of the fight as Archana demeaned him and his family playing the rich and poor card.

The filmmaker said, “Daaru pee ke mare the mere papa mere saamne, poora liver phat gaya tha, aankh se khoon, muh se khoon, 2 min mein bistar mein guzar gaye. Jahan pe maine dafnaya tha na waha Salim uncle aaye the aur unhone mujhe paise diye aur hug kiya.” He further also mentioned, “Un paison se maine 2 mahine ka rashan bhara tha, bijli ka bill bhara tha.”

Sajid Khan is currently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, where since the beginning he has always remained to be a controversial figure. Alleged with the cases of the ‘Me Too Movement’, many celebrities from the Bollywood industry were not amused to see the filmmaker on the national television reality show.