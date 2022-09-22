Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Confirmed To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Show

Sajid Khan has been away from the limelight post being accused in the 2018-'Me-Too' movement. (Image Credits: Twitter/SimplySajidK)

The speculations surrounding the contestants list for Salman Khan’s reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ seem never ending. With rumors of several television biggies like Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and others popping up everyday, the latest to join the list is filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Sajid Khan, who has directed films like ‘Housefull, and ‘Housefull 2’, has reportedly been approached to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. According to latest reports, the director has confirmed his entry to the makers and will be joining in this season.

Notably, the director has been away from the limelight after he was caught up in controversies surrounding the ‘Me-Too’ movement. Sajid was in the news back in 2018 after he was accused by several female colleagues of s*xual harassment. The list included names like ‘Lock Upp’ star Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, journalist Karishma Upadhyay and others.

Sajid Khan was also in a relationship with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. The director is expected to put light on his turbulent relationship with the ‘Vikrant Rona’ star on the show.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who was also being rumored to be a part of this season of ‘Bigg Boss’, took to her social media account on Monday to clarify any such news. Taking to her Twitter account, Divyanka wrote, “Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - "I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news." Thanks for overwhelming love always!”

Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - "I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news."

Thanks for overwhelming love always!♥️ — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) September 20, 2022

Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show is gearing up for its season premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ this October. Several popular celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann are expected to enter the house this season.

The show, which saw celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash and others seeing an exponential rise in their popularity post their stint in the show, is expected to run for over 100 days this season.