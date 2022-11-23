Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Angrily Says 'Aukaat Dekh Apni' As Archana Gautam Taunts Him

BIGG BOSS is always surrounded by some drama and fights between the contestants. It is not uncommon that arguments between housemates sometimes turn personal. In the recent promo, Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam got into an ugly verbal spat and the two have openly expressed their dislike for each other many times.

Sajid first taunts Archana over her eviction from the house. He said, "Hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai unka baap chalata hai show' (The people who get removed think their fathers own the show)."

Archana does not hold herself back and drags Sajid's father into the argument. She said, "'Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge' (If my father was this rich then he would have owned the show, you ask your father if he wishes to do so)."

Sajid becomes infuriated after listening to Archana's personal remark and he yells at Archana. In anger, he said, "Aukaat dekh apni".

For the unversed, Sajid and Archana have not been on the good terms in the Bigg Boss house. When Archana hit Shiv during a task, Sajid was very vocal about her elimination from the house.

Moreover, when Archana came back inside Bigg Boss, Sajid went against her and called Bigg Boss' decision unfair.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to turn into 'killers' and in every round, one killer is chosen and then two contestants, selected by Bigg Boss, have to convince the killer to shoot the other person. Therefore, whoever gets killed, is nominated.

In the end, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, MC stan and Soundarya Sharma were nominated.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are the contestants left inside the Bigg Boss house.