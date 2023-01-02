Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan ACCUSES Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Of Using Abdu Rozik For Footage, Social Media Reacts

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan has landed himself in the midst of a social media uproar. The filmmaker’s remarks on fellow contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary using Abdu Rozik for footage have not gone down well on social media.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were seen trying to initiate conversations with Abdu Rozik. This however, did not go down well with Sajid Khan, who shares a close bond with Abdu Rozik.

#SajidKhan take a Chill Pill#PriyankaChaharChoudhary is not using Abdu Rozik, I feel it's her genuine real emotion.





The filmmaker was seen warning him of how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta are using him for getting footage. Sajid Khan also told Abdu Rozik to keep a distance from the television actors.

Several social media users took to Twitter to react to Sajid Khan’s comments on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. One user wrote, “Sajid has a lot of problem with Priyanka, infact the whole mandli has a problem with Priyanka, But I am glad that Abdu has understood everything now & he has come to know that Sajid is wrong & Priyanka chal Rahi hai.” Another comment read, “#PriyankaChaharChoudhary & Abdu Just Normally Talk Meanwhile Mandli Start Manuplated Abdu Priyanka Not Good Stay Alert Blah Blah I Never Seen such A Most Disgusting group In History of #BiggBoss16 !!”

Sajiad khan is again trying to stop abduRozik from talking with priyanka



“Pri said she missed abdu so much, and looked all the insecure people burning already” read another tweet on social media. “oh gosh everyone so insecure that Abdu is being nice to Priyanka. I’m glad she is trying to ignore but these people are so obsessed with Priyanka,” read another comment on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Abdu Rozik are of the most popular contestants on the show. The duo shared an amicable bond during the initial days of the show, but drifted away with different circles. With Ankit Gupta’s exit, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s bond with Abdu Rozik is once again being loved by fans on social media.