Bigg Boss 16: Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta Join Salman Khan On First 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'

Rashmika Mandanna has always managed to grab eyeballs. The actress made her name when she appeared in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Recently, the actress made her Bollywood debut alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Goodbye'. Currently, the actress is been promoting the film. Rashmika also reached the sets of the much-talked-about reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 16.

To promote the movie, the actress reached the sets. Further, the actress was seen grooving with Salman Khan on the famous track -- Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise. For the unversed, Rashmika became the first guest to enter Bigg Boss's house.

In another video shared by colours TV, Rashmika was accompanied by Neena Gupta and both the actress can be seen playing games with the host.

Take a look at the videos here:

As soon as the videos went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. Needless to Rashmika Mandanna has become the national crush. Meanwhile talking about the film 'Goodbye', the movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Apart from these megastars, the film also features Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang. The film also starred Arun Bali, who passed away on October 7.

Rashmika started her career in 2016 with the film Kirik Party. Further Mandanna stepped into the Telugu film industry with her debut with Chalo. Later, Rashmika featured in films including Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Sulthan, Dear Comrade, Sita Ramam, Pushpa: The Rise, and others.

Further, Rashmika will be next seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also feature in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in Varisu opposite Vijay and in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss season 16 kick-started on October 1st, and consisted of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan as contestants.