Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi Confirmed To Enter Salman Khan's Show

‘Bigg Boss 16’ is set to premiere this week on October 1. The controversial reality show will see the return of its dear host Salman Khan, who recently attended the press conference for the upcoming season and teased fans to ‘expect the unexpected.’

During the press conference, the ‘Sultan’ star confirmed the show’s first guest. 19-year-old Tajik singer Abdu Rozik, who has a Youtube channel called Avlod Media, will enter Salman Khan’s show this season. After the announcement was made, Abdu came to the stage along with Salman Khan and said, “I love going to the Bigg Boss house…excited, bahut excited!”

And now, another contestants’ name has cropped up. According to several reports, Colors TV released a new promo, giving a glimpse of rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi. The glimpse featured the song composed by the rapper and thus fans started speculating it was none other than MC Stan.

With his ‘Slatt’ necklace, the audiences’ guessed it would be MC Stan who will be entering Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 16’. But soon after, the channel removed the promo clip from their social media account.

Salman Khan’s latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’ will premiere on October 1 this Saturday. The show has lined up several popular television celebrities who will enter this season, however the name of only one contestant has been confirmed as of now. All other names are expected to be revealed on the day of the grand premiere.

It has been speculated that TV personalities Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, Tina Datta might enter ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house this Saturday. In other news, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Munawar Faruqui confirmed to their fans recently that the news about them entering the show was untrue. Both have declined to be a part of the show.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ will premiere on October 1, 2022, on Colors TV.