Bigg Boss 16: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Surprise Contestants; Priyanka, Shiv And Abdu Offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are all set for their upcoming film 'Cirkus' release on December 23. The popular actor-director duo was seen at the dramatic and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, where the expectations of the Weekend Ka War episode have reached the level of fun and comedy.

The leading man and director of 'Cirkus' Rohit Shetty, entered the Salman Khan project to promote his ambitious upcoming project filled with a dose of entertainment, where he went ahead and interacted with the contestants of the show.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty also play a fun task with the contestants titled, 'Most Teekha Sadasya.' In the task, one had to take the name of the most 'teekha' contestant of the current season and then have to explain the reason.

During the task, the contestants also actively interacted and participated with the guests, where Rohit Shetty went ahead and dropped a subtle hint on the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' The filmmaker was also seen giving a hint for the upcoming list of participants on his upcoming show which also included Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty is the host of the adventurous show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' which is soon to return on ColorsTV with its thirteenth season on the run. With popular faces of the industry and social media platforms, the contestants are asked to perform daredevil stunts and face their fear.

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus' is ready to slate the screens on December 23, where the film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. 'Cirkus' marks the third collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty after 'Simmba' and 'Suryavanshi' from Shetty's cop universe films.