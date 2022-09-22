Bigg Boss 16: Raj Kundra To Charge A Whopping Fee To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

A year after Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in the alleged poronography case, the actor is in news yet again. This time for ‘Bigg Boss 16’. If reports are to be believed, the makers of Salman Khan’s controversial show have approached the businessman to be a part of the show this season.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, Raj Kundra has asked for a staggering fee to appear on Salman Khan’s show this season. “Raj Kundra is in talks with the makers. He has asked for Rs 30 crores for the whole season. It is a huge amount. He has set a minimum of Rs 20 crores as his fee. Also, he wants to have a long innings on the show,” read the report.

The report further stated that Raj does not want the money for himself, instead he wants to give it to a non-profitable organisation. “Raj Kundra has told the makers to donate his fee to an NGO. He does not wish to take any money for the show. Both Shilpa Shetty and he have sufficient assets. Well, if he indeed does that, Bigg Boss 16 could change his image in a positive way,” the report added.

Breaking his silence about the case, Raj finally opened for the first time and said that ‘justice will be served’. On Wednesday, Raj took to his Twitter account to post a tweet, marking 1-year to his release from jail in the pornography case. Taking to his social media account, Raj wrote, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers.”

One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers pic.twitter.com/KVSpJoNAKo — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) September 21, 2022

Previously, Raj’s wife Shilpa Shetty has also been associated with ‘Bigg Boss’. Shilpa hosted the second season of the controversial show. Raj Kundra’s sister-in-law Shamita Shetty too has been a part of ‘Bigg Boss’ and was seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.