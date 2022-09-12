Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan Returns With New Twist, Says 'Iss Baar Bigg Boss Khud Khelenge' | Watch

ONE OF the most popular reality television shows 'Bigg Boss' is back with its 16th season. Moreover, Salman Khan will return to host the show as well. The show will air on the Colors television channel and the channel has finally unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited show. The details about Bigg Boss' contestants and the on-air date have not been revealed by the channel.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram page of Colors TV channel wrote, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!"

Salman Khan's voice in the backgriund says, "15 saal se Bigg Boss ne sabka game Dekha lekin Iss baar Bigg Boss Apna game dekhayenge. Subah hogi par aasman mein Chand dikhega, gravity udegi hawa mein, ghoda bhi ab seedhe chal chalega, Pachaayi bhi saath chodegi Woh bhi khelegi Apna khel. Kyunki Bigg Boss Khud khelenge."

This year's Bigg Boss seems to have a different concept than the previous season. The video starts with a glimpse of previous seasons' contestants. Then, Salman Khan says that Bigg Boss saw everyone's games over the past 15 years. Now, Bigg Boss will show his own game. In the end, Salman says that Bigg Boss will also play the game himself.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since season 4. Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss seasons 13, 14 and 15 respectively.

According to several reports, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Munawar Faruqui, Arjun Bijlani, and Jannat Zubair, among others are expected to participate in the show. However, there is no confirmation regarding the contestants and no announcement has been made so far.

Meanwhile, on Salman Khan's work front, the actor has been busy working on his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He recently shared his first look from the film and can be seen sporting long hair look.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2023.