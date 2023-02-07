  • News
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chaudhary Talks About Tina Datta's ‘Someone Special'; Shalin Bhanot Reacts

Amidst the sudden eviction and announcement of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary hints at Tina Datta having a relationship outside the show.

By Piyali Bhadra
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 05:12 PM IST
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chaudhary Talks About Tina Datta's ‘Someone Special'; Shalin Bhanot Reacts
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16 (Image Credits:@kparu1997/Twitter)

Bigg Boss 16 has found its top 5 finalists witnessing the last eviction of the season. Leaving Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare inside the house.

Recently, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shalin Bhanot were seen indulging in a conversation talking about Tina Datta, where Priyanka hinted at Tina Datta having a special someone outside the show referring to her as her 'monkey.'

Shalin Bhanot next asks her if she also has a monkey, to which Priyanka replies, "Yes I came to know later that we both call him monkey." Shalin Bhanot is taken aback and thus surprisingly asks her, "This is very surprising if she had a monkey." Priyanka is thus seen saying that there was no future with him outside the show.

 
 
 
Shalin Bhanot then reveals that Tina Datta's last words to him were, "I am going straight to my monkey." This raises many questions in Shalin Bhanot's mind and Priyanka says that she did tell her to maintain a distance from Shalin while leaving Shalin perplexed as she was looking out for a chance inside the house, where she was already having plans of getting married to someone else.

Priyanka also quotes Tina's words when she said, "I like someone outside but there is no future so why not give it a shot inside." Shalin Bhanot then tells Priyanka that he has a lot of questions in mind and says, "Bohot saare sawal ke jawaab bahar milenge."

Priyanka soon retorted and said, "You have to be practical'. The whole conversation seemed to have hinted about Tina Datta having someone special outside the show, however, she was still trying her luck inside the show.

Later on, Bigg Boss asks the Janta to enter the garden area and start with the elimination process, where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets eliminated by mass votes and bids adieu to the show. However, she was the first contestant to get the Ticket to the Finale of the show.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

