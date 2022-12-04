Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chaudhary Breaks Down; Opens Up On Getting Emotional About Ankit Gupta

On Sunday, Bigg Boss released a new promo video of its upcoming episode which saw the contestants heading to the confession room and sharing whatever they have in their hearts. One of the popular contestants Priyanka Chaudhary also opened up about her changing image on the outside and how she might be appearing to everyone.

The propmo starts with the Bigg Boss saying, "There is not a cure-all in this world but sometimes the heart feels less heavy on sharing somethings." The clip then cuts int Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary entering the confession room and saying that she is getting too emotional about her co-contestant Ankit and she feels stuck.

Priyanka said, "I am simple girl jise shadi bhi karni hai, ghar basana hai. Ankit ke case ko lekar main zaada emotional ho rahi hu aur is poore cheez mein main galat padd gai. Logon ke liye meri image yahi hojaegi ki bahut chik chik karti hai (I want to get married, settle down. I am getting too emotional about Ankit and I feel stuck in all of it. That's how people will think of me now that I nag a lot),” she said to the camera.

She further added, “I feel really angry at myself, Bigg Boss. I want to slap myself. Now I am tense whether I will find work in the future or not." The actress broke down into tears while opening about the same.

Another contestant Shiv Thakare also spoke about how his inmates think that he is too 'cunning'. "My family knows I always listen to my heart. I can't even cry in front of them or I'd appear weak," said Shiv.